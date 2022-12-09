Man stole from church, fled after tripping alarm, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police need your help finding a man who burglarized a Southwest Philadelphia church.

On November 23rd, police say the suspect stole several hundred dollars worth of items from Christ Haven Pentecostal Church on Lindbergh Boulevard.

Police say he also tried to steal larger items like a television, but he ran away after tripping an alarm.

If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact police.