Burglary under investigation after 5 guns, ammo stolen at South Jersey gun shop

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A gun store in South Jersey is targeted, and a group of thieves made off with a handful of guns and ammunition, police said.

First, they tried using a hammer. Then, surveillance video shows a group of burglars hurling a rock through the front door of Urban Tactical Firearms in Marlton, before kicking in the glass and storming inside the gun store.

"They used the same landscaping rock to break the glass within the business, they removed several firearms and ammunition from the business," Evesham Police Chief Walt Miller said.

Miller said the burglars were dressed in black with masks on, and they were dropped off and picked up less than two minutes later in a white Hyundai, which police believe was stolen.

CBS News Philadelphia

"We believe the vehicle was possibly stolen based on the fact that the suspects exited the vehicle through the windows without opening the doors," Miller said.

The burglary happened Monday at around 2:30 a.m. According to investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, four handguns, one rifle, and ammunition were stolen.

"It is pretty disturbing to see this kind of situation going down," said Hetanshu Patel, who owns Ace Smoke Shop in the same shopping center.

Patel said his security cameras captured the white Hyundai pull up before the burglary. He told CBS News Philadelphia his store was hit four months ago, but right now police do not believe the two cases are connected.

Hetanshu Patel

"We are looking to get shutters or some kind of reinforcement inside so even after the glass is broken, they cannot get any further," Patel said.

Urban Tactical Firearms opened only a few months ago on Route 70 East. Now, patrols have been increased around the gun store.

"We'd like to identify this group and recover those firearms before they're used to hurt or injure an innocent person," Miller said.

The gun store was closed Tuesday, but a sign on the door said it is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

According to Evesham police, there have been similar burglaries in Pennsylvania recently, and they're working to determine if they are related.