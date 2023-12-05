Watch CBS News
Burglar steals over $10K worth of jewelry from Bucks County store in just 40 seconds

WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Warrington Township police are looking for a suspect who they say stole over $10,000 worth of jewelry from a store in less than a minute.

Police responded to Henry's Jewelers located at 1412 Easton Road on report of a burglary. They arrived at the jewelry store within one minute, where they say they found evidence that a burglary had taken place.

After further investigation, they found that it was one person, dressed in all black, including gloves and a surgical mask. 

8450486536136507935.jpg
Warrington Township Police Department

Police say the burglar broke in through a window to gain entry into the business, and allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of jewelry from a store in just 40 seconds. Then they fled through a back door. 

Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call Warrington Police at 215-343-3311. 

