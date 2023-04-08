On the fence about adopting a rabbit? Check out this bunny cafe

MEDFORD LAKES, N.J. (CBS) -- One Medford Lakes woman loves bunnies so much, she opened a rabbit café. Not only is her bunny-themed retreat a hopping good time, but it aims to help find rabbits their new forever homes.

Behind the doors of a two-car garage nestled in the heart of scenic, idyllic Medford Lakes, New Jersey, you won't find any cars.

That's because Valerie Bertsch has transformed it into a bunny café.

Bertsch is one of roughly 20 foster bunny homes in South Jersey working through Tribbles Rabbit Rescue.

Why so many? Because there's the need and because of a lack of information when it comes to owning a bunny.

It's an experience Bertsch herself lived through.

"I was working one evening, and I heard this buzzing noise, and I kept watching this rabbit, she was like, going crazy," Bertsch said.

Bertsch started doing research and found Lori Mills of Tribbles Rabbit Rescues, who told her this.

"Your rabbit's hormonal, she needs to spayed," Bertsch said.

Bertsch and Mills stayed in contact. Mills asked Bertsch if she's fostered some bunnies. She agreed.

If you think adding a bunny to your family may be something you're interested in, you could visit Tribbles Rabbit Rescue.

"Most people haven't had the experience of a rabbit in the house or in the garage, or in the bunny cafe," Bertsch said. "It's a good thing to be able to do that, come hang out and see what it's like.

Many owners don't know what they're getting themselves into. Bunnies can be expensive, and need to visit an exotic animal vet. They can be particular and sadly, many owners don't know what they're getting into.

That's why Bertsch has 11 bunnies currently in her care.

"Easter, the perfect time, people think it's really sweet to get a little bunny," Bertsch said. "They don't do their research, unfortunately. A lot of these bunnies end up left in cages."

And that is why Tribbles and the bunny café exist: to rescue unwanted bunnies and to educate those who will ultimately and hopefully adopt them.

To visit, reach out to Tribbles Rabbit Rescue on Facebook.