Watch Live: Bull runs loose on NJ TRANSIT tracks near Newark Penn Station
NEWARK, N.J. -- A bull is running loose in Newark, causing delays for New Jersey TRANSIT riders.
Watch Chopper 2 overhead
The agency posted a photo of the bull on social media, showing it on the tracks near Newark Penn Station.
NJ TRANSIT service is delayed up to 45 minutes between the station and Penn Station in Manhattan.
PATH is cross-honoring tickets at Hoboken, Newark Penn Station and 33rd Street.
Newark Liberty International Airport also advised travelers to allow extra time as police respond to the area.
Stick with CBS New York as Chopper 2 heads to the scene.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.