Watch Live: Bull runs loose on NJ TRANSIT tracks near Newark Penn Station

NEWARK, N.J. -- A bull is running loose in Newark, causing delays for New Jersey TRANSIT riders.

The agency posted a photo of the bull on social media, showing it on the tracks near Newark Penn Station.

NJ TRANSIT service is delayed up to 45 minutes between the station and Penn Station in Manhattan.

PATH is cross-honoring tickets at Hoboken, Newark Penn Station and 33rd Street.

Newark Liberty International Airport also advised travelers to allow extra time as police respond to the area.

