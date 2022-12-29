Pa., NJ crews head to Buffalo to help residents after winter storm

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- As western New York digs itself out of a major winter storm, first responders and road crews from Pennsylvania and New Jersey are helping in the recovery.

New Jersey's Urban Search and Rescue team, Task Force One, deployed to Buffalo, New York early Monday morning.

Kevin Morrissey is Task Force One's program manager, and he said, so far, they've been going door-to-door with police and the National Guard to check on elderly homeowners and people with special needs.

"They're making progress, and we're just happy to be there and helping with that," Morrissey said. "A good, resilient bunch of folks up here, and many of them are out helping their neighbors, and they're very appreciative of the efforts, and our guys are very humble to be here and be able to help them."

Five New Jersey state troopers assigned with Task Force One were also sworn in by New York State Police to help their troopers patrol the Buffalo area.

PennDOT and NJDOT are sending dozens of crews and equipment to help clear Buffalo area streets.

"If you go back to Hurricane Sandy, we had a lot of help come into our state to help," Morrissey said. "We just feel it's our responsibility, when asked, to come up and help, no matter where it is."