Buffalo Bills ask for help shoveling snow out of stadium ahead of delayed Steelers wild-card game

Bitter cold grips U.S. Nearly 100 million Americans under wind chill warnings or advisories 02:54

The Buffalo Bills asked for help clearing snow out of Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, ahead of the team's postponed wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The game had been scheduled for Sunday afternoon, but it was delayed until Monday at 4:30 p.m. because of weather conditions. Video shared by the Bills on Saturday showed whiteout conditions inside the stadium.

Up to 19 inches of snow were possible for the area, according to the National Weather Service. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who announced the game's postponement, also instated a full travel ban in Erie County.

Hochul shared a video of the area on Sunday afternoon to show what the area was like during what would have been kickoff. "No visibility and dangerously high winds," Hochul wrote alongside the video.

"Looks like a pretty good day to not have a football game," the governor captioned another post.

While the Buffalo Bills had asked shovelers to come to the stadium, the team on Sunday asked people to "abide by travel bans and not report to Highmark Stadium until further notice once the bans are lifted."

Crews in New York were working Sunday to clear roads and restore power.

The Bills said the pay for shovelers will be $20 an hour. There will also be free food and breaks in a "comfortable warm area." The team asked people to dress warmly and bring their own shovels if possible. Shovelers will also need to bring photo identification.

The Bills and Steelers were not the only teams impacted by frigid conditions this weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs played the Miami Dolphins in the fourth-coldest game in NFL history on Saturday night.