Bud Grant, former Minnesota Vikings head coach, dies at age 95

Legendary Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant has died at age 95 in his home, the team announced in a tweet Saturday, adding that it is "absolutely devastated" about the loss.

"We, like all Vikings and NFL fans, are shocked and saddened by this terrible news," the team said.

Grant joined the Vikings as head coach in 1967 and stayed on for 18 seasons, eventually retiring in 1985.

He is considered one of the greatest NFL coaches, taking his team to the Super Bowl four times and transforming young talent into stars under his leadership, including now Hall of Famers Fran Tarkenton, Mick Tinglehoff, and Carl Eller.

Grant was considered a stoic coach, who forced his players to tough out cold weather conditions, but those who knew him, like former player Jim Marshall, said on the Viking's memorial page for Grant, he was an "emotion-filled human being."

Until his death, Grant was still listed as a consultant for the Vikings team. He also made it to the Vikings Hall of Fame, in addition to being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

Grant, who was born Harry Peter "Bud" Grant, Jr., had been immersed in the sports world for much of his life — participating in basketball, baseball, and football. He was even drafted into the NBA, playing for the Minneapolis Lakers for two years and winning a championship ring before switching leagues and joining the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

He then went on to play for four seasons with a Canadian team, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, where he also coached after retiring as a player. As a coach for the Bombers, he led the team to four championship wins and picked up the Canadian Football League Coach of the Year award for himself.

He was eventually inducted into the Canadian Football League Hall of Fame.

"Grant's legacy is one that impacted countless from coast to coast and across the Canadian border," the Vikings said on their website.