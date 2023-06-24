Bucks-Mont PRIDE Fest offers resources and family friendly fun

ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Planners of the Buck-Mont PRIDE Festival will have dozens of resources to help neighbors in the LGBTQ+ community Sunday.

Welcome Project PA will host a garden party at the Abington Art Center at noon on Sunday. They will bring nearly 40 organizations offering help to those in need. Leaders of Welcome Project PA are organizing the event.

"It's a celebration of diversity and inclusion," said co-founder Josh Blakesley and it helps us to fulfill our mission because we connect people to resources here."

Montgomery County LGBT Business Council leaders will be there to welcome business owners.

"I love it. It's a thrill," said council vice president Stephanie Hall. "I think we are doing great things out here, and the feedback we are getting from the community makes it all worth it."

"When you walk in, you just feel a sense of home," said council president Brittany Kohler. "That you're safe and that everything about the day is going to be beautiful."

Mo Selkirk is on the festival planning team and wants to make sure children can celebrate PRIDE in their own community.

"It's extremely family-friendly, and it's something that was a breath of fresh air. We didn't have to go to a major city to do it."

"I hope it makes them feel hopeful and just secure and feel like they have a place where they belong," said Welcome Project PA Co-founder Aimee Goldsmith. "We just want to let them know about us and that we are here for them."