Bucks County Sheriff: Thieves are impersonating staff to scam thousands of dollars

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The Bucks County Sheriff is warning people in the county and across the Philadelphia area that someone is impersonating staff to scam victims out of thousands of dollars.

"They've had about 20 cases in the past month," Sheriff Fred Harran said.

He said someone has been copying the department's number, calling people and demanding money for a fake warrant, even threatening to arrest the victims.

"They are telling people they missed jury duty. $300, $600 and the last couple that I know of were $2,500," he said. "So, they are getting bolder."

Even the sheriff's office parking lot may be the scene of a crime.

"In the one particular case, the guy was so bold, that he set up a fake box. We are trying to look on our cameras to see if it is still there in our parking lot," he said.

But usually, Harran said, the scammers demand the money be sent through Venmo or another payment app. The sheriff said that is a huge red flag.

"We do not ask you to Venmo us money. We don't ask you to use any other apps. We don't ask you to wire us money. We don't ask you to give us gift cards," he said.

Harran said the sheriff's office will not call you about any warrant. But, Jeanete Ganiu, of Bensalem, already knew that.

"If something, they are going to mail me or somebody is going to come and find me, not on the phone. Usually, they are not calling you. Any IRS or any police are going to send you a letter or something," Ganiu said.

She said scams like these are why she lets her phone ring.

"Don't know the number or caller ID? I never answer that," she said.

Harran also said urgent and threatening language is another huge giveaway of a scam, and will never be used by his staff.

Harran urged anyone that thinks they owe the county money, should check first by calling the county directly or visiting the office. He said that staff will try to work with people to resolve any issues, if they exist.