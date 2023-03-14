Bucks County postal carrier honored for saving 3 dogs in house fire

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County postal carrier who forced his way into a burning home to save the homeowner's dogs is honored for his bravery.

Furlong mail carrier Eugene Petrucci gets a letter from postmaster general Louis DeJoy.

On Jan. 10, Petrucci was delivering mail in Buckingham Township when he spotted a garage on fire. He pounded on the door of the house, but no one answered.

He knew three dogs were inside and forced open the door to let them out.

"I was very very happy to do that, Petrucci said. "I do love the people on my route, most of them are almost like family to me so it's like something I would do for my family."

Two dogs followed Petrucci out right away. The third one hid under a bed but was rescued by firefighters.

After first responders arrived, Petrucci left to finish his mail route.