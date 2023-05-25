7 kids found living in "deplorable" conditions, padlock on fridge in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County mother and father are facing charges after seven children were found living in deplorable conditions in West Rockhill Township, according to police.

Pennridge police responded to the 600 block of Roseann Lane Tuesday after a report of children entering an abandoned trailer. When officers arrived and took the children home, they discovered three of the kids lived next to the abandoned trailer and spoke to the parents.

While speaking to the parents, the officers discovered what they described as "deplorable living conditions," as well as a refrigerator secured with a padlock, according to police.

The parents allegedly explained to the officers that the padlock was on the refrigerator because the family had little money and that the children were eating the food.

After filing a report with the Bucks County Children and Youth, officers returned to the residence with a representative and found four more children hidden in a back bedroom, police said.

Officials ultimately determined the home was unsanitary and unsafe for the children, and took all seven children into protective custody. They were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where they were found to be clinically underweight and malnourished. Two of the children needed to have their heads shaved due to severe matting and another needed extensive dental treatment, police said. Several of the children needed corrective eye care as well.

During a subsequent criminal investigation, officials also concluded that none of the seven children had attended school and "lacked basic knowledge," including their birthdays, police said. Officials also said the children exhibited social anxiety, and mentioned that they did not like being in public or around other people.

The father, Shane Williams Robertson, and the mother, Crystal Robertson, have both been charged with seven felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and are out on bond.