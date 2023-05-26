Watch CBS News
Book returned to Bucks County Free Library 44 years later

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A book checked out more than 40 years ago is back at the Bucks County Free Library's Yardley-Makefield branch, and it didn't require a library investigations officer named Bookman.

The library says a reader returned a copy of Volume 42, No. 1 of "Protecting Our Environment," which was edited by Grant S. McClellan, earlier this month.

It was originally due back on June 13, 1979.

Bucks County Free Library

"You can imagine how surprised we were to receive this book in the mail, along with the card showing when it was first checked out," Pat Hartman, the branch manager said in a news release. "Needless to say, this book is no longer in our catalog."

Along with the book, the reader donated $100 along with the checkout card and a letter.

"To whomever opens this: Sorry it's long past due," the note read. "Thank you for helping the world learn."  

The Yardley-Makefield branch of the Bucks County Free Library opened in 1977.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 9:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

