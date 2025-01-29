Inside Pennsylvania's oldest winery, they're making green bubbly for the Eagles' Super Bowl run

Buckingham Valley Vineyards in Bucks County is making green bubbly for the Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles fans are buzzing as the countdown to the Super Bowl continues. One Bucks County business is working to make sure the party doesn't fizzle out.

Buckingham Valley Vineyards is working overtime heading into the big game.

"Madness. Complete and total madness," Mark Hart, field manager with the winery, said.

Why has business been complete madness? Because Pennsylvania's oldest winery is bottling green bubbly for the Birds, and Eagles fans have been swooping in to get the "Celebrate Them Birds" sparkling wine.

"It's really good. It's not really sweet and it's not bone dry," Erik Forsberg, an assistant winemaker, said.

It's a process years in the making. Forsberg estimates the batch being bottled and labeled on Wednesday was made six years ago.

"January is such a cold, dark, gloomy, boring [month], if it wasn't for football — there's nothing to do. But this brings people out," Forsberg said.

"We weren't open at all yesterday and we already — 14 cases were ordered, processed, ready to go," Hart said.

While it's kept on the shelf during the Eagles regular season, the team at the winery said demand skyrockets during a Super Bowl run. The winery also makes a special sparkling for Red October and the Phillies.

The special bubbly was first introduced during the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl two years ago.

"Last Super Bowl, we couldn't keep up with the demand," Hart said. "We did 2,000 bottles in one week."

That's why the game plan this time around is to ramp up early. For those who say it could be bad luck, well, Hart replied: "I was like no, this is new champagne so it's not a jinx."

Bottles are $18 and can be purchased online, in-store or by phone.