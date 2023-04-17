Bryson Stott extends season-opening hit streak, ties Phillies record

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Move on over Puddin' Head Jones, you now have company. Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott extended his season-opening hit streak to 16 games with a leadoff home run Sunday in the team's 14-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

With his homer, Stott tied Willie Jones with the longest season-opening hit streak in Philadelphia Phillies history since 1900.

According to the Society for American Baseball Research, Jones' "Puddin' Head" nickname stems from the 1930's song called "Wooden Head, Puddin' Head Jones."

Stott can move into sole possession of the record Tuesday when the Phillies open a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox with a doubleheader. Monday's game has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The 25-year-old Stott currently owns baseball's longest active hit streak.

Stott still has a ways to go to put his name in the MLB record book.

Per Baseball-Reference, George Sisler has the longest hitting streak to open a season since 1901. Sisler began the 1925 campaign with a 34-game hit streak while playing for the St. Louis Browns.

In the Phillies' win Sunday, Stott went 3 for 7 with a homer and two RBI. He's hitting .380 with a .896 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) through 16 games.

Stott leads all of baseball with 10 multi-hit games and is tied with Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette for the most hits in the majors at 27.