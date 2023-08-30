Phillies slugger Bryce Harper joins 300 home run club

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper has etched his name into baseball history. The Phillies' slugger joined the 300 home run club Wednesday with his 15th homer of the season.

Harper hit his 300th career homer off Los Angeles Angels pitcher Matt Moore.

The 30-year-old is just the 158th player in baseball history to reach 300 homers.

Harper is the 12th active player to reach the mark, joining Miguel Cabrera, Nelson Cruz, Giancarlo Stanton, Mike Trout, Joey Votto, Evan Longoria, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado and J.D. Martinez.

He also became the 28th player in baseball history to reach 300 or more home runs by his age 30 season. Others in this club include legends such as Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Jimmie Foxx, Ken Griffey Jr., Eddie Mathews, Frank Robinson, Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez.

A-Rod was the youngest player -- at 27 years, 249 days old -- to reach 300. Edgar Martinez is the oldest, at 41 years, 130 days old. Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner did it in the fewest number of games (1,087).