Idaho murders update: Judge grants 37-day stay in Bryan Kohberger trial

(CNN) -- A 37-day stay has been granted to Bryan Kohberger's legal team. Judge John Judge granted the stay to allow the defense time to go over grand jury materials.

Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing four students from the University of Idaho last year.

According to court documents, Kohberger's lawyers could renew the notion to stay proceedings after it finishes its review.

The trial is scheduled to start in October.