Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania

Idaho murders update: Judge grants 37-day stay in Bryan Kohberger trial

/ CNN

Bryan Kohberger update: Idaho prosecutors pursuing death penalty
Bryan Kohberger update: Idaho prosecutors pursuing death penalty 00:23

(CNN) -- A 37-day stay has been granted to Bryan Kohberger's legal team. Judge John Judge granted the stay to allow the defense time to go over grand jury materials.

Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing four students from the University of Idaho last year.

According to court documents, Kohberger's lawyers could renew the notion to stay proceedings after it finishes its review.

The trial is scheduled to start in October.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 10:30 AM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.