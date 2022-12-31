Bryan Kohberger plans to waive extradition from Pa. in Idaho stabbings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- The man charged in the killings of 4 University of Idaho students will waive his extradition hearing in Pennsylvania and expedite his return to Idaho to face the charges, CNN reports.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was charged yesterday in the Nov. 13 stabbings in Moscow, a college town and farming community. Police had combed through huge amounts of evidence and worked with the FBI to sift through tips and track down Kohberger's white Hyundai Elantra.

Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar confirmed Kohberger's intent to return to Idaho in a statement to CNN on Saturday.

"Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible," LaBar said.

LaBar later told CNN Kohberger arrived in Pennsylvania around December 17 to celebrate the holidays with his family.

"His father actually went out (to Idaho) and they drove home together," LaBar said.

He said Kohberger's white Hyundai Elantra was found at his parents' house, where authorities apprehended him early Friday. LaBar said his client's father, Michael, answered the door to police. Father and son were both cooperative, he said.

LaBar said he has recommended his client be psychologically tested before court proceedings.

Kohberger is in a cell alone, LaBar, said and "on 24-hour watch by the guards there to ensure his safety."

LaBar said the extradition hearing is a "formality proceeding." He said all the Commonwealth needs to prove is that his client resembles or is the person on the arrest warrant and that he was in the area at the time of the crime.

LaBar said he spoke to Kohberger for around an hour Friday evening, discussing where he was at the time of the killings. "Knowing of course that it's likely they have location data from his cell phone already putting him on the border of Washington and Idaho," LaBar told CNN, "it was an easy decision obviously, since he doesn't contest that he is Bryan Kohberger."

Kohberger is "shocked a little bit," LaBar said.

LaBar added, "We don't really know much about the case. I don't have any affidavit or probable cause. I didn't want to discuss the case with him because I'm merely his representation for this procedural issue as to whether or not he wants to be extradited back to Idaho."

Since the killings of the four students – Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20 some community members have grown frustrated as investigators have yet to offer a thorough narrative of how the night unfolded. Authorities have released limited details, including the victims' activities leading up to the attacks and people they have ruled out as suspects.

Moscow, Idaho Police Chief James Fry told reporters Friday state law limits what information authorities can release before Kohberger makes an initial appearance in Idaho court. The probable cause affidavit – which details the factual basis of Kohberger's charges – is sealed until the suspect is physically in Latah County, Idaho, and has been served with the Idaho arrest warrant, Thompson said.