Brush fire disrupts Amtrak, SEPTA service in Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A brush fire near 30th Street Station disrupted all train service through Philadelphia in the middle of the evening rush Friday.

Amtrak tells CBS News Philadelphia crews put out a fire just before 8 p.m. allowing service to resume on the Northeast Corridor and SEPTA regional rail.

SEPTA says there may be some residual delays.

The Philadelphia Fire Department confirms they put out another fire near the Philadelphia Zoo.

We are working to find out what caused the fires.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 9:09 PM

