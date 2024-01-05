Brunson scores 29 points to lead Knicks past 76ers 128-92 for 3rd straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Brunson hit four 3-pointers and scored 29 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 128-92 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

Quentin Grimes added 19 points and Isaiah Hartenstein had 17 to help the Knicks to their third straight win. Donte DiVincenzo also made four 3s and scored 14 points.

Joel Embiid had 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Sixers. Embiid extended his franchise records to 16 straight 30-point games and 15 in a row of 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Still, the Knicks turned this one into a romp early and their visiting fans only got louder as the game went on.

Miles McBride, who had 15 points, hit two 3s in the final 90 seconds of the first quarter for a 34-30 lead. Brunson took control from there, playing every bit like the star he's blossomed into in the NBA.

Philly fans got a sneak peek of what was ahead during Brunson's three seasons at Villanova. Against the 76ers, he buried three 3s and scored 16 points in the second quarter — in the same arena where two Villanova national championship banners that he helped win are raised in the rafters. Fans in Brunson's No. 1 Villanova jersey dotted the crowd.

Josh Hart — a former Villanova star like Brunson and DiVincenzo — scored 10 points for the Knicks. Hart and Brunson sat on the scorer's table during a timeout in the second half and chatted, likely more about this laugher than the old days on the Main Line.

Brunson even got called over by Allen Iverson for a halftime hug. The former 76ers star sat courtside in the first half and received a roaring ovation when he was introduced to the crowd.

Tyrese Maxey scored 27 for the Sixers, who lost third-leading scorer Tobias Harris (17.3 points per game) to left ankle soreness. Harris had only five points in 24 minutes.

Embiid looked sluggish in his second game since missing four straight with a sprained right ankle. Perhaps still feeling the effects of the injury, Embiid was slow moving — when he moved at all.

Late in the first half, Julius Randle missed a jumper and Embiid made no attempt at the rebound. Hart cut untouched under Embiid for an uncontested tip-in and a 15-point lead.

UP NEXT

Knicks play Saturday at Washington.

76ers host the Utah Jazz on Saturday.