Brown's Super Stores boost minority-owned businesses in Philadelphia grocery stores

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- August is Black Business Month and all month long we are celebrating local businesses that are making an impact in the community. One area grocery store chain is making it a mission to bring products from minority-owned businesses to their stores.

"Brown's Super Stores, we are operating in things from food deserts to different communities within the City of Philadelphia," Sandy Brown, co-owner of Brown's Super Stores, said.

Brown runs nearly a dozen supermarkets throughout the Delaware Valley.

Although August has been designated as Black Business Month, this retailer has gone out of its way year-round to boost minority-owned brands.

"We started this small business incubator to provide the services to the people in our communities," Brown said.

Twice a month, inside the ShopRite on Island Avenue, business owners like Robin Baxter give their best sales pitch to a group of business experts. In turn, they receive professional advice.

Brown says some vendors like MK Glam, a Black haircare vending machine, are doing very well.

"A lot of women are working and the salons are not always open to when they can be there," Brown said.

Others are preparing to make their debut.

"We do a lot of jerking, a lot of smoking, making macaroni and cheese," Melanie Henriques-Ward, owner of the Golden Pineapple, said.

Soon, the tasty dishes from the Golden Pineapple, an island-infused cuisine will be available at select hot bars.

Brown adds there is a big opportunity down the frozen food aisle.

"We've been looking for a long time, a Halal frozen dinner," Brown said.

Its aisles are filled with creativity and a greater commitment to the community.