Broadway musical "Mean Girls" comes to Philadelphia's Miller Theater

By Janelle Burrell, Phoenix Berman

/ CBS Philadelphia

"Mean Girls" musical features all your favorite lines from writer Tina Fey
"Mean Girls" musical features all your favorite lines from writer Tina Fey 02:10

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The musical "Mean Girls" is coming straight from Broadway to the stage in Philadelphia for this week only. 

The musical is based off of the hit movie written by Upper Darby native Tina Fey and will run until Oct. 8 at the Miller Theater on the Kimmel Cultural Campus

The musical follows the story of a teenage girl, Cady Heron, and her move from life in the African savanna to her family's new home in suburban Illinois. Heron navigates life in an American high school, a trio of frenemies led by Regina George and the antics of climbing to the top of the social hierarchy. 

"It's the same show and movie that you all know and love. It's just got a bunch of show tunes and phenomenal music in it. The iconic lines that you heard in the movie will be there as well. There's some new iconic lines as well," said performer Kristen Amanda Smith. 

The show's cast features multiple members with Philadelphia connections. Watch the video at the top of the page as the cast spoke with CBS News Philadelphia and shared why the city is such an important stop for the show. 

Janelle Burrell

Janelle Burrell anchors Eyewitness News This Morning and Eyewitness News at Noon along with Jim Donovan on Philadelphia's KYW-TV (CBS 3).

First published on October 4, 2023 / 11:25 AM

