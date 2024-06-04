Bill to add speed cameras to Broad Street advances in Philadelphia City Council

City might install speed cameras on Broad Street from South Philadelphia to Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia City Council committee advanced a bill Monday that would bring speed cameras to Broad Street. The bill aims to add automated speed enforcement to the entire length of the city's heavily-traveled artery, from League Island Boulevard in South Philadelphia to the Montgomery County line.

Traffic data from the city shows Broad Street has some of the most crashes in Philadelphia involving speeding and pedestrians.

Drivers and pedestrians testified during a city council committee hearing Monday that drivers need to slow down for safety.

"Crossing Broad Street should not be a dangerous impediment to getting around the city," said Center City resident Alexander Roederer, "and people shouldn't be treating a major street in the middle of the city like a race track."

Bill No. 240434 expands on a similar bill that brought speed cameras to Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

The Speed Camera Program was first piloted in June 2020 and installed 10 cameras near 10 intersections on the Boulevard.

According to a 2023 report from the Pennsylvania State Transportation Advisory Committee, speed cameras have proven to be effective at slowing down drivers on Roosevelt Boulevard. The report showed automated speed enforcement reduced speeding by 90% and car crashes dropped by 36% along the corridor.

The city and PennDOT have also picked four other spots to add speed cameras: Allegheny Avenue, Baltimore to Frankford avenues, Chestnut Street to Walnut streets and Bartram to Moyamensing avenues.

The council still has to pass the bill to add cameras to each location.

The number of cameras and where exactly they would be installed has yet to be determined.