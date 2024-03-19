Broad Street Ministry serving up plates of radical hospitality to unhoused during Kitchen Takeover series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chef Randy Rucker is co-owner of River Twice, a modern American restaurant on East Passyunk Avenue, but Tuesday, he and others served some 400 people as part of Broad Street Ministry's Kitchen Takeover Series.

"It's always amazing to give back to the community, people in need," said Rucker, who is a 2024 James Beard semifinalist.

Broad Street Ministry's Kitchen Takeover Series invites Philadelphia chefs to join the in-house culinary team and provide meals to guests who may "otherwise have limited access to Philadelphia's culinary scene."

"We have a lineup of five James Beard award-winning and nominated chefs that are going to come in here throughout the year to serve meals and to be able to provide access to that type of food, that just speaks so much to the Philly food scene," said Larry Downey, who is the director of development of the Broad Street Ministry.

One of the guests enjoying the fine cruise on Tuesday was Authur Simpson. He said he's been unhoused for nearly two years.

"This helps me with my day because, without it, I'd be out there probably begging for change to get a bag of chips or anything that I could get," Simpson said. "This place is a godsend to me and everyone else who comes here."

"That's part of our ethos of 'radical hospitality,' we want to provide access to dignified services and a reminder of humanity and value as a human and we do that through food," Downey said.

It's that humanity that BSM and Rucker hope is lasting.

"If they can come here and get a warm plate of food that gives them nutrition and get what else they need for the day and the week, I think everyone is doing their part," Rucker said.

Broad Street Ministry said they are a social services organization that supports individuals experiencing homelessness and deep poverty.