British Armed Forces veterans pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Mourners waiting about 9 hours in line to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Editor's note: Our own Jim Donovan is in the United Kingdom reporting on the events leading up to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Follow Jim's Journey on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It will be the first state funeral held in Britain since the death of former Prime Minster Winston Churchill in 1965. Two thousand people are expected, including royalty and heads of state from around the world.

As hundreds of thousands of people are paying their respects to the queen.

The people standing in that nine-hour-long line to get inside Westminster Hall say it's worth it and the message from mourners is unanimous and clear.

The emotions for Queen Elizabeth are deeply personal. The grief of a nation is measured in miles as thousand wait to enter Westminster Hall while the queen lies in state.

Like father and son, John and Nathan Beal, both combat veterans of the British armed forces.

"We both signed an oath of allegiance to her majesty, I feel like today is a chance to say thank you and a chance to say goodbye," Nathan said.

"I think it will really hit home when I go in," John said.

As crowds enter the hall, the silence is filled with thoughts of reverence and respect. They emerge transformed, the weight of the moment etched on their faces, like veteran Alison Wilson.

"She was an amazing woman, she was the heart and soul of the country," Alison Wilson said.

For those who served, she was their queen and commander in chief. That oath now for King and country.

A sense of duty that lives on, even after the final salute.

Late Monday, the Queen will be buried in a private family service at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.