Britain's royals getting back to work as official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II ends

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Britain's royals are getting back to work now that their official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II has ended. The new prince and princess of Wales made their first official visit to Wales on Tuesday.

William and Kate made the trip as the palace says, "to deepen the trust and respect for the people there."

Everyone is adjusting to their new roles, including King Charles III. Pictured with his official red box of government documents at Buckingham Palace.

Roll out of cipher on envelopes. The palace's post office is busy rolling out letters with the king's new cipher.

"Well, the cipher is the monarch's monogram. It really consists of the initial of their name, combined with the 'R' for rex," royal librarian Stella Panayotova said.

Rex is Latin for king, along with "C" for Charles.

The monogram will also appear on the UK's famous red letterboxes and on government buildings.

The money is also going to change. The king's face will eventually replace his mother's but not for a couple of years.

Queen Elizabeth is gone but not forgotten. The Royal Mail is releasing new stamps looking back on the late monarch's life through the decades, which historians say will be a tough act to follow.

"One of the things he'll face, of course, is he'll always be compared to her, and that will be difficult because she was an iconic figure and will continue to be so," University of Oxford historian and professor Margaret Macmillan said.

As the nation adapts to its first new head of state in 70 years.

The coronation for King Charles III is expected sometime next year.