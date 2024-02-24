2 dead, 2 injured in Bristol Township fatal car crash: police

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people were killed and two others were injured in a car crash on Veterans Highway and Ford Road in Bristol Township Saturday afternoon, police said in a news release.

Police responded to a two-car crash with a report of multiple passenger injuries at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Bristol police said the crash was between a red Nissan Sentra with heavy damage and a black Ford Explorer with front-end damage.

Through their preliminary investigation, police determined the Explorer was driving eastbound on Ford Road at the time of the crash, while the Sentra was making a left-hand turn onto Veterans Highway from Ford Road. The Explorer then struck the Sentra in the middle of both vehicles' actions.

Four people were inside the Sentra at the time of the crash; two passengers were killed from the impact, police said. The remaining two were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

The driver of the Ford Explorer left the scene, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Bristol Township Police Officer John Nowicke at 267-812-3111 or Officer Kenneth Margerum at 267-812-2991.