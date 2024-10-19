Bristol High School dominates in 42-6 victory over Jenkintown in Friday Football Frenzy's Game of the Week

High school football highlights from across the Delaware Valley, Week 7 of Friday Football Frenzy

Our crews have covered 131 teams across the Delaware Valley; we've seen everything from long touchdowns to pick-sixes and special teams blunders. Week 7's Game of the Week took us to the outskirts of Philadelphia for a primetime matchup between the Bristol High School Warriors and the Jenkintown Drakes.

The Bristol Warriors delivered a commanding performance against the Jenkintown Drakes, controlling the game on both sides of the ball.

By halftime, Jenkintown found themselves trailing 35-6, unable to keep pace with Bristol.

Starting the third quarter, the Drakes leaned heavily on their running game after finding little success through the air.

Jenkintown quarterback Jon Williams utilized hard counts on nearly every play, drawing several offside penalties to earn his team free yards. Just as they approached the red zone, Bristol's defense focused on stopping the run and forcing Williams to pass.

Williams attempted a series of deep throws, but came up short on a crucial fourth down, narrowly avoiding an interception by Bristol's Trae Anthony.

Taking over on downs, the Warriors wasted no time moving the ball both through the air and on the ground. Their star quarterback connected with receivers despite tight coverage.

Bristol's running game, featuring designed quarterback runs, kept the Drakes' defense on their heels.

The Warriors capped off the drive with a jet sweep to Anthony, who dashed into the end zone for a long touchdown, sealing Bristol's lopsided 42-6 victory.

