Man dead, woman in custody after Bristol Borough shooting

BRISTOL BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) -- A man is dead and a woman is in custody after a shooting in Bristol Borough, Bucks County.

People were enjoying a nice day at Bristol Lions Park when the blast of six gunshots startled them.

Bristol Borough police say the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. Police still have crime scene tape blocking off part of the park.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where there was a large police presence. Detectives combed for clues. A gun was found on a bench and sitting next to a purse.

A woman is in custody and a man is dead after a shooting in Bristol Borough, Bucks County, police say @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/lB5jWTLKlp — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) May 30, 2023

Police have not released many details at this point, but sources say the woman who fired remained at the scene until police arrived. She's now in custody. Officers believe she is the shooter.

The identities of the alleged shooter and victim are not known at this time.

A witness says he was fishing when the gunfire erupted.

"When I heard it I thought nothing of it because I thought it was fireworks," Gary Darnell said. "Memorial Day was yesterday, so I just took for granted it was fireworks and a neighbor came down and told me it was a shooting down here."

"Devastating, upset because the crime is getting so bad in the whole area...it's devastating it really is," he added.