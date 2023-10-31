"Bring Kevin Bacon home!" Actor hoping for return of missing Pa. pig Kevin Bacon

NEXT Weather: Dry but chilly for trick-or-treaters on Halloween

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Pennsylvania family is trying to bring home the bacon - their missing pig, Kevin Bacon, who has been on the run for weeks.

Kevin Bacon's namesake, the actor and Philadelphia native Kevin Bacon, called for the central-Pennsylvania pig to be brought home in a post on Threads this weekend.

The Facebook page Bring Kevin Bacon Home posted an update on Tuesday indicating Kevin Bacon The Pig may have chowed down on a snack that will make them very sleepy.

"Benadryl sticky bun has been eaten and now I'm looking for a passed out pig somewhere," a post on the page Tuesday morning read.

A photo of a Benadryl-laden sticky bun was posted here.

Kevin Bacon's owner provided us these photos of the hog on the run. If you see him, you're urged to call the owners.

Bring Kevin Bacon Home

Kevin hasn't wandered far during his time on the run. He's been spotted in neighbors' yards and even on his owner's property. But then he'll get away again.

He's been missing since Oct. 14. Let's hope Kevin Bacon (the pig) can be brought home safe.