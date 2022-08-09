Bridgeport Police Department expecting large turnout for annual National Night Out event

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. (CBS) -- The Bridgeport Police Department is partnering with local organizations for their annual National Night Out event. Last year's event attracted more than 100 people and this year they are expecting an even bigger turnout.

The grassroots group Race for Peace Committee says these types of events help bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.

"It builds the trust, it helps see police officers in a different light, you know, not outside patrolling, and policing out streets," Alim Howell, with Race for Peace and Urban Navigation, said. "Our goal is just to try to solve less violence, but then also another goal is to try to have people have less negativity on the police departments."

The free event kicks off at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Bridgeport Borough Hall. There will be raffles, games, and K-9 demonstrations for families to enjoy.