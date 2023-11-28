Bristol, Pa. man filmed himself abusing children, may have more victims: DA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Bucks County man is charged with several crimes after investigators say he filmed and photographed himself sexually abusing children and shared those files online.

Brian Harris, 28, of Bristol, was arraigned Tuesday on charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and three counts of sexual abuse of children, District Attorney Matt Weintraub told CBS News Philadelphia.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is holding a news conference on Harris' arrest and charges at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is stream.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, Harris shared pictures and videos of the abuse with users on apps like Kik and Telegram.

Prosecutors allege Harris had over 500 picture and video files depicting child sex abuse and distributed illicit material between September 2018 and September 2023.

The victims include a 12-year-old boy, a 2-year-old boy and an 8-year-old whose gender was not listed in court documents.

The abuse occurred in locations in Bucks County including Fallsington and Morrisville, with some acts occurring while the children were sleeping.

Court documents say some of the videos include Harris' right hand where he's wearing a black ring with the words "YeeYee" in white lettering on it.

Harris was arrested Nov. 21 wearing the same ring. He was arraigned the following Tuesday and bail was set at $20 million.

Authorities want to get the word out about Harris because there may be other victims they don't know about or who haven't come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the Bucks County District Attorney's Office using their tip form.