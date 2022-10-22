Eagles called Panthers about pass-rusher Brian Burns: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles called the Carolina Panthers about trading for pass-rusher Brian Burns, according to a report from ESPN on Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams have also called the Panthers about Burns.

According to Don Kleiman, an NFL general manager said the minimum to acquire Burns would be two first round picks. The Eagles have an extra first round pick in 2023 via the New Orleans Saints.

The Panthers are in the midst of a fire sale after firing head coach Matt Rhule. They've already traded away star running back Christian McCaffrey and wideout Robbie Anderson.

Burns would give the Eagles a boost on their pass rush. The Eagles currently rank ninth in the league in sacks with 17 on the year, but nine of those came against the Washington Commanders in Week 3.

Burns, 24, has four sacks so far this season. Overall, he has 29.5 sacks through four seasons. Burns is under contract through the 2023 season. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

The NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m.

The Eagles, who are undefeated at 6-0, will be buyers at the deadline as they hope to make a run at another Super Bowl.