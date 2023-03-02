Brewerytown Food Hall will feature 7 different restaurants in 1 spot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Brewerytown Food Hall, a massive food and drink hall, is holding its grand opening Thursday night.

The space alone is nearly 9,000 square feet. It's one of the first of its kind in the area, and it features seven different restaurants all under one roof.

"When we found the space, there was a lot of infrastructure already because it had been a previous restaurant, so it was really appealing to us," Derek Gibbons, co-owner of Brewerytown Food Hall, said. "Being that Brewerytown is a bit of a food desert, we wanted to bring multiple different cuisines into the neighborhood and kind of create this gathering space for the community because there's really not much here right now."

Gibbons says the food hall will also have seasonal selections too.

Live music will also be in the food hall's plans, Gibbons says.

"I think the neighborhood just really needs it," Gibbons said. "We want to create this gathering space, make it family-friendly, make it able for people to have private events, birthday, celebrations, watch sporting events. We have a lounge downstairs that's going to have games, arcades, so it's really exciting."

The Brewerytown Food Hall will open at 4 p.m. Thursday.

For now, it will only be open for dinner but Gibbons says they plan to open for brunch soon.

These are the restaurants serving at Brewerytown Food Hall:

Figo Ristorante

There's the famous spicy rigatoni, meatballs and other dishes

Figo Pizzeria

Serving up hoagies, flatbreads and pizzas including lobster pizza.

Hunnies Crispy Chicken

They've got all sorts of chicken sandwiches plus tenders and fries.

Tiny's Burger Joint

There's sliders and full-sized burgers at this joint.

Izakaya by Yanaga and 1225 Raw

Japanese favorites including pork gyoza, rock shrimp, bao buns and TanTan