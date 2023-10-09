Watch CBS News
Local News

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Where to get free annual mammogram from Virtua Health

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Virtua Health is helping people in the Philadelphia area -- even those who don't have insurance -- get their annual mammogram.

The health system's cancer screening van is making a number of stops in South Jersey in October and November.

People can get their mammograms and other important cancer screenings in one visit.

Patients don't need a mammogram prescription. But they do need to call Virtua and make an appointment.

There are dates for people with and without health insurance. Below is the full list of dates to get a mammogram: 

Without health insurance – call 856-247-7388 for an appointment

  • Oct. 12: Christian Caring Center, 378 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015
  • Oct. 17: Bud Duble Senior Center (Winslow Township Senior Center), 33 Cooper Folly Rd., Atco, NJ 08004
  • Oct. 23: Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 E. Second St., Burlington, NJ 08016
  • Nov. 2: Southern Jersey Family Medical Center, 651 High Street, Burlington, NJ 08016
  • Nov. 15: Women's Opportunity Center, 8008 Route 130 North, Building A, Suite 216, Delran, NJ 08075
  • Nov. 20: Pemberton Library, 16 Broadway, Browns Mills, NJ 08015

With health insurance – call 856-246-4276 for an appointment

  • Oct. 19: Southern Jersey Family Medical Center, 651 High St., Burlington City, NJ 08016 
  • Oct. 24: Christ Baptist Church, 950 Jacksonville Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016
  • Nov. 1: Virtua Primary Care – Burlington, 811 Sunset Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016
  • Nov. 8: CAMcare, 817 Federal St., Camden, NJ 08103
  • Nov. 16: Southern Jersey Family Medical Center, 651 High St., Burlington City, NJ 08016
CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 5:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.