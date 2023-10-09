Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Where to get free annual mammogram from Virtua Health

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Virtua Health is helping people in the Philadelphia area -- even those who don't have insurance -- get their annual mammogram.

The health system's cancer screening van is making a number of stops in South Jersey in October and November.

People can get their mammograms and other important cancer screenings in one visit.

Patients don't need a mammogram prescription. But they do need to call Virtua and make an appointment.

There are dates for people with and without health insurance. Below is the full list of dates to get a mammogram:

Without health insurance – call 856-247-7388 for an appointment

Oct. 12: Christian Caring Center, 378 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015

Oct. 17: Bud Duble Senior Center (Winslow Township Senior Center), 33 Cooper Folly Rd., Atco, NJ 08004

Oct. 23: Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 E. Second St., Burlington, NJ 08016

Nov. 2: Southern Jersey Family Medical Center, 651 High Street, Burlington, NJ 08016

Nov. 15: Women's Opportunity Center, 8008 Route 130 North, Building A, Suite 216, Delran, NJ 08075

Nov. 20: Pemberton Library, 16 Broadway, Browns Mills, NJ 08015

With health insurance – call 856-246-4276 for an appointment

Oct. 19: Southern Jersey Family Medical Center, 651 High St., Burlington City, NJ 08016

Oct. 24: Christ Baptist Church, 950 Jacksonville Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016

Nov. 1: Virtua Primary Care – Burlington, 811 Sunset Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016

Nov. 8: CAMcare, 817 Federal St., Camden, NJ 08103

CAMcare, 817 Federal St., Camden, NJ 08103 Nov. 16: Southern Jersey Family Medical Center, 651 High St., Burlington City, NJ 08016