New research underway links breast cancer and drinking alcohol

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Drinking alcohol is known to increase the risk of breast cancer. Now scientists are trying to pinpoint why and who is most at risk.

Jessica Butkera is living with metastatic breast cancer.

"I would be lying to say that it's not something you don't think about constantly," Butkera said.

Her first diagnosis came at age 37, nearly four years later she learned it had spread.

"I started reevaluating any negative vices that all of us have," she said.

This included alcohol, a known risk factor for cancer.

"There are hundreds of studies that show there's a direct association between consumption of alcohol and breast cancer risk," said Dr. Cynthia Zahnow from Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.

Zahnow, a breast cancer survivor herself, is trying to find that link.

"We're looking at how the alcohol alters our DNA, the reason we're doing that is we'd like to know who's at risk," she said.

The American Cancer Society said women who have one alcoholic drink a day have a seven to 10% increase in risk. If you're up to three drinks a day, the risk jumps to 20% higher.

American Cancer Society

And while cancer prevention guidelines say it's best not to drink alcohol, it's recommended women limit their intake to no more than one drink a day.

"Be mindful of how much you drink and how often. I want to raise awareness for my daughter and for other women just to know that this is one thing we can change," Zahnow said.

Butkera now stocks her fridge with alternatives to alcohol.

"It's really just being intentional and deliberate and a lot more aware," she said.

Her cancer is responding to treatment and she's taking every step possible to live a long, healthy life.

Scientists say younger women might be especially vulnerable because that is when breast tissue is most sensitive to environmental exposures -- when alcohol can have its most harmful impact.