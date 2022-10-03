Brandywine Valley SPCA helps to airlift shelter animals in Florida
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – The Brandywine Valley SPCA is helping to airlift shelter animals from the humane society in Naples, Florida after Hurricane Ian's devastating landfall. Dogs and cats await their flights out of the hurricane-ravaged region.
A shelter in Naples rescued more than 400 dogs and cats from at-risk areas.
The shelter expects to take in more animals in the aftermath of the storm.
