Brandywine Valley SPCA holding free pet vaccine clinic in Chester County

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- The Brandywine Valley SPCA is holding a free vaccine clinic for your furry friends in Chester County Sunday. The drive-thru clinic is for cats and dogs.

Pet owners should bring a leash for their dog and a carrier for their cat. They will receive their vaccinations in the car, if possible. The clinic is on a first-come, first-served basis, and is rain or shine.

It opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. at Reeceville Elementary School in Coatesville.

First published on August 6, 2023 / 8:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

