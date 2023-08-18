Boy Scouts processing sexual abuse claims in $2.46 billion settlement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Survivors who say they endured sexual abuse during their involvement with the Boy Scouts of America are one step closer to receiving compensation.

According to a statement from the trustee of the Scouting Settlement Trust, Hon. Barbara J. Houser, the processing portal for all general claimants opened on Aug. 17 which is estimated to include 75,000 people or their legal counsel.

The trust first opened the portal on Aug. 4 only to those survivors who elected to have expedited claims. The trust's team says 7,000 people are included in that group.

Last fall, the United States District Court of Delaware approved a $2.46 billion bankruptcy reorganization plan for the BSA approximately two years after it filed for bankruptcy protection. The protection allows the organization to continue to operate while compensating thousands of people who submit claims against the trust.

"We filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to ensure that victims of past abuse in scouting are equitably compensated. Our plan is to use this Chapter 11 process to create a trust that provides equitable compensation," the BSA said in a statement.

The multi-billion-dollar settlement is the largest sex abuse settlement in U.S. history.

This comes as the Federal Bureau of Investigation continues to work to identify possible victims of a New Jersey boy scout camp worker who is accused of secretly recording children from August 2019 through March 2022.

William Mickel of Lake Hopatcong was indicted by a federal grand jury in May at the United States District Court of New Jersey in Newark for allegedly placing hidden cameras in the bathrooms at Camp Winnebago in Rockaway, New Jersey, and Camp Allamuchy in Stanhope, New Jersey, to produce images and videos of children.

There is currently no official deadline to submit a claim, however, Houser says once that information is provided survivors have 120 days from the posted deadline to submit their completed claims.

Houser says that the trust is committed to supporting survivors through the claims process and will be conducting informational town halls this fall to provide updates and answer questions.

The BSA says it encourages survivors to report abuse to police, and utilize its reporting services.

"We encourage all victims and anyone with information about suspected abuse to also reach out to our 24/7 Scouts First Helpline at 1-844-Scouts1 for immediate assistance," the BSA said in a statement.