How 10-year-old Pottstown boy prevented luring attempt

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A 10-year-old boy is safe after a frightening experience on his way home from school in Pottstown. He was followed, but his quick actions helped avoid a possible kidnapping.

Dani Bee Funky is 10-year-old Sammy Green's favorite store in Pottstown, but when his dad watches the store's surveillance video repeatedly, he tries to avoid thinking about what could have happened.

"To see my child looking for help because he was afraid basically for his life," Sam Green said, "that cuts you deep."

On Friday afternoon, Sammy was walking home from school down High Street when the fourth grader says he was being followed by a stranger -- a woman who offered to buy him food and made him feel uncomfortable.

"She was like, 'I'm going to Wawa, are you going there? What are you getting from Wawa? Where's your family at?'" Sammy recalled.

Sammy quickly recognized the corner store near his house that he goes to often.

As the woman followed him, Sammy went inside and right up to the cashier, 17-year-old Hannah Daniels.

"He was like, 'Pretend like you're my mom,'" Hannah said, "and I was just like, 'all right go to the back.' He didn't want to leave my side."

Hannah remained calm. She walked over to the door and locked it.

The woman then walked away.

"I was still shaking when I was in here," Sammy said.

Sammy did everything right.

He remembered what his dad taught him about strangers and being aware of his surroundings, and Hannah helped diffuse a possible kidnapping.

Sam Green says it's a lesson for every parent.

"Think of every scenario and make sure that children know and also practice it," he said. "Practice your situations and scenarios just like fire drills."

The Pottstown Police Department say they located the woman over the weekend. She's now getting help for mental health issues.

Sammy is being hailed a hero and now has a family friend walk him home from school.