Boy living with neurofibromatosis finds friends at Ronald McDonald House

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Children who are in wheelchairs or have other disabilities often feel different. But, inside the welcoming walls of a Ronald McDonald House, they can be themselves, have fun and make new friends.

9-year-old Aarav Seepeul has been coming to the house every year since he was just 3 years old. The Connect Four champion of the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey found friendship and community at the place.

The young champion is living with neurofibromatosis and his doctors back in Trinidad and Tobago didn't know how to treat it.

His mom, Neila Seepeul, knew they had to find other options.

"We would have no choice but to do what Trinidad wanted us to do which is to amputate," his mom said.

Their search brought them to Philadelphia's Shriners Hospital.

"They did multiple surgeries and finally we got healing, but his leg was really bent. So this last surgery they straightened his leg," Neila Seepeul said.

Aarav Seepeul uses a wheelchair, but it doesn't stop him. He gave the CBS3 photographer a tour of the house and CBS3's photographer had a tough time keeping up.

Racing through the house is fun, there's no doubt about that, but what he likes best about the house is "all of the activities," he says.

Aarav Seepeul has made lots of friends, like his buddy Israel from Peru.

That's the mission of the Ronald McDonald House, to create a sense of belonging, a sense of hope.

"We get hope here because we see so many kids that have come from really, really bad places to a really good place," Neila Seepeul said.

Families not only bond with each other but the house helps ease the burden of taking care of a child that needs medical attention.

"With us being at the Ronald McDonald House, I'm not having to worry about food, I'm not having to worry about a comfortable bed, it takes some of the stress out of us (...) it makes everything so much easier knowing that all we actually need to worry about is him and everything that he's going through," Neila Seepeul said. "I get strength from him. I get the strength from him."

The Ronald McDonald House is truly a home away from home for so many families.

Please give a little love to children just like Aarav Seepeul.

Our telethon is this Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on CBS3 and CBS News Philadelphia.

We'll be raising money to help the 4 Ronald McDonald Houses in our area.