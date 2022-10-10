Man charged in Gloucester County hit-and-run that left 11-year-old boy injured

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (CBS) -- A driver is charged after a hit-and-run that left an 11-year-old boy injured in Franklin Township, New Jersey on Sunday evening, police say. The accident happened on the 500 block of Oak Avenue around 7:20 p.m.

Authorities say the boy was walking down Oak Avenue when the driver hit him with his car and took off.

The boy was taken to Cooper Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Investigators say they found evidence belonging to the car on the scene. They also were able to obtain surveillance video.

The car and driver were ultimately identified.

Fifty-one-year-old Paul Mensch of Malaga, New Jersey was taken into police custody and charged with assault by auto. Mensch was released pending a court hearing.