New Jersey Halloween-themed street celebration cancels trick-or-treating tradition

Is there a chance for a come back for canceled Halloween event in Bordentown, New Jersey

Is there a chance for a come back for canceled Halloween event in Bordentown, New Jersey

Is there a chance for a come back for canceled Halloween event in Bordentown, New Jersey

BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- The rumor mill has been spinning in the small city of Bordentown, New Jersey — after a popular Halloween celebration was canceled.

Thousands of people pile onto Thompson Street each year for trick-or-treating and a themed Halloween party.

CBS News Philadelphia

"We usually come down every year and it's really exciting," Nick Macphail said.

Macphail and his wife moved onto Thompson Street in Bordentown in March. One of the reasons they bought here was because of the street's popular Halloween celebration.

CBS News Philadelphia

"We were definitely looking forward to it," Macphail said. "It's really disappointing."

Thompson Street is also known to many as Halloween Street. Pumpkins sit on front steps, witches hide in the bushes and spider webs hang over windows.

"It was neat. It was really a lot of fun. The whole street, they shut it down and people from all over — I mean all over — were here," Marty Gaynor said.

Halloween on Thompson Street has grown over the last 20 years and the city says it now attracts 10 to 20,000 people from all over. But organizers announced on Facebook due to unforeseen circumstances — trick-or-treating has been canceled this year.

"It's kind of disappointing to see it and not to have it because it's something that brings the whole neighborhood together," Gaynor said.

But Jane Frantz has lived here for 18 years and says she's ready for a break.

"For the most part well-behaved, but it is a large number of people on a small little block," Frantz said.

The organizer tells CBS News Philadelphia he met with Bordentown police in the spring — who raised concerns about safety on Thompson and neighboring streets because of the large influx of people.

He said he was never told not to hold the event, but decided to cancel not to cause any issues with the city.

"It was really neat, really a good time. My family looked forward to it," Gaynor said. "It's going to be something that's going to be missed."

The chief of police told CBS Philadelphia there is no way to keep everyone safe with the number of resources the department has, but with more planning the city would be willing to help support the event in the future.

The organizer is hopeful Halloween on Thompson Street can possibly continue next year.