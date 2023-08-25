Delco's Bonner-Prendergast football team wins in Ireland

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The team may be abroad, but they had Delaware County behind them.

Diehard Bonner-Prendergast football fans got up bright and early Friday morning to watch the Friars play in the Global Ireland Football Tournament, held in Dublin.

The Friars faced the U.K.-based NFL Academy in a game that started at 7 a.m. Eastern Time. They won 34-24 and now players get to watch the University of Notre Dame take on the U.S. Naval Academy.

At Casey's Saloon and Restaurant, doors opened at 6:30 a.m. so fans could stream the game.

Everyone was decked out in their Friars gear, including alum Chilekasi Adele.

"I'm happy for Coach [Jack] Muldoon, I'm happy for the coaching staff and all the players, it's amazing to see," Adele said.

"It was so fun to see the kids perform the way that they did. Obviously, the NFL Academy is a strong team. For our first game of the year, it's fantastic to see the team perform and come out with a W," said parent Jason Shepherd.

"To see Bonner playing in Dublin before the Notre Dame-Navy game is just a terrific thing," parent Joe Roan said. "The fact that they won against NFL Academy, they know how to play the game, but we schooled them today, and it was just a great game."

And fans in Delco showed it's never too early for a cold one.