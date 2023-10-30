Bomb squad investigating suspicious vehicle at Burlington County school; 1 in custody: police

Bomb squad investigating suspicious vehicle at Burlington County Institute of Technology

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey State Police Bomb Disposal Unit is investigating a suspicious vehicle at the Burlington County Institute of Technology, the Medford Police Department said on Monday.

It's unclear why police consider the van suspicious.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

