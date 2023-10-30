Watch CBS News
Bomb squad investigating suspicious vehicle at Burlington County school; 1 in custody: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Bomb squad investigating suspicious vehicle at Burlington County Institute of Technology
Bomb squad investigating suspicious vehicle at Burlington County Institute of Technology 00:25

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey State Police Bomb Disposal Unit is investigating a suspicious vehicle at the Burlington County Institute of Technology, the Medford Police Department said on Monday.  

It's unclear why police consider the van suspicious. 

One person was taken into custody, police said. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on October 30, 2023 / 6:14 PM

