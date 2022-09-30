Watch CBS News
Boil water advisory in effect for thousands in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- A boil water advisory is in effect for about 11,000 customers of Pennsylvania American Water on Friday. The advisory is for parts of Montgomery County because of a water main break.   

Residents in East Norriton, Whitpain, and Plymouth Townships and a section of Norristown should boil their water before drinking it. 

