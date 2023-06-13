Boil water advisory lifted in parts of West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A boil water advisory has been lifted for parts of upper West Philadelphia. The boil water advisory was issued Sunday.

As of Monday night, all samples tested by the water department showed no evidence of harmful bacteria. Another round of samples also met quality standards and the advisory was lifted Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Water Department says about 18,000 customers were impacted by the boil water advisory.

Here are the neighborhoods that were impacted:

Wynnefield Heights

Wynnefield

Overbrook Farms

Green Hill Farms

Overbrook

Overbrook Park

Morris Park

Parts of Carrol Park, Haddington, West Parkside and West Fairmount Park are also being impacted.

The city had said residents in the neighborhoods above shouldn't drink the water without boiling it first.

The PWD says a boil water advisory was needed because a pumping serving station in West Philly failed just after 3:45 p.m. Sunday. It caused a loss of water pressure in the area and left some residents without water, the city said. Water pressure has been restored.

A lack of pressure can create a vacuum that could pull disease-causing organisms, including bacteria, into water pipes, the PWD said.