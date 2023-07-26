Watch CBS News
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Chester County

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CHESTER COUNTY Pa. (CBS) -- A boil water advisory is in effect for parts of Chester County on Tuesday night, Pennsylvania American Water said. 

The boil water advisory was a result of losing positive water pressure in a storage tank as crews were working to repair a main break in Valley Township. The loss of positive water pressure could allow contamination to enter the water distribution system, PAW said.  

The advisory is for roughly 2,800 residents in the towns below: 

  East Fallowfield:  

  • Strasburg Hunt
  • Windy Hill
  • Brooks Crossing
  • Brandford Village
  • Brandford Woods
  • Horseshoe Dr

Valley Township:

  • Timber Line
  • Valley Crossing
  • Pomeroy

For a map of the affected area, visit https://alertsdetail.awapps.com/alert/25879.

Bottled water is available at 100 Cheshire Court, Suite 104 in Coatesville if needed. 

First published on July 25, 2023 / 8:52 PM

