Body found partially decomposed in car trunk at Southwest Philadelphia auto shop: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A body was found in the trunk of a car at an auto shop in Southwest Philadelphia Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to an auto shop near the 2300 block of South 63rd Street, where they said they found a partially decomposed body of a man in his mid-30s in the trunk of a silver Nissan Maxima.

At this time, the man is a John Doe.

Police said there is no visible trauma to the body and he was pronounced dead by officials at 1:26 p.m.

