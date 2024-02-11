Watch CBS News
Body found in Wilmington, Delaware, park

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a body was found in a Wilmington park Sunday morning, police said. 

Wilmington police said they located a person's body in Kosciuszko Park at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. 

Wilmington Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division and the Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences are investigating the incident. 

