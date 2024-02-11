Body found in Wilmington, Delaware, park
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a body was found in a Wilmington park Sunday morning, police said.
Wilmington police said they located a person's body in Kosciuszko Park at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Wilmington Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division and the Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences are investigating the incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.